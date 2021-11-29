Woolgoolga C.ex lodges plans for a $2.5m makeover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PLANS to undertake $2.5m worth of alterations and additions to the C.ex Woolgoolga Bowling Club have been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council this month.

The alterations and additions include extending the club’s alfresco gaming area, a new terrace area, a new alfresco dining area, new awnings and a new exit driveway.



The changes are planned to provide a greater emphasis on gaming and lounging by converting a currently underutilised multi-purpose/function room space within the club.

Specifically, the proposed development includes relocating the gaming area into the existing multi-purpose room, extending the lounge area and adding new covered alfresco dining, gaming and lounge areas.

It is also proposed to relocate the reception desk, office and amenities.

The proposal includes demolition works and some structural alterations to incorporate the proposed alfresco areas, as well as construction of a new exit driveway onto Boundary Street, Woolgoolga.

“It is believed that the proposed changes will add more value for guests and the operators,” development application documents stated.

“While the bulk, scale and positioning of the building would remain the same, some minor changes to the external facade are proposed to facilitate the provision of alfresco dining, gaming and lounge areas, as well as landscaping.”

The proposal will result in a reduction of eight car parking spaces, including six car parking spaces to enable

the establishment of a new exit driveway to Boundary Street and Buster’s Brasserie alfresco dining area, and an additional two car parking spaces to accommodate the new Ganderton Street main foyer entry.

“While the proposal will result in the loss of 8 car parking spaces, the existing development has surplus capacity, and the proposal will ultimately lead to a reduction in parking demand,” development application documents stated.

By Emma DARBIN