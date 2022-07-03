Woolgoolga couple awarded National Emergency Medals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA’S Annette and David Dodsworth, known for their selfless service around the beachside town and beyond have been recognised in the Governor General’s awards program.

The pair have been awarded National Emergency Medals, having given of themselves freely in service to others during two National emergencies.



In Annette and David’s case, the two emergencies they volunteered for were the Townsville/North Queensland floods in 2019 and the Mid North Coast bushfires response in 2019-2020.

Annette and David are Emergency Service Volunteers with The Australian Red Cross Woolgoolga Team, and both are highly trained in providing psychological first aid, comfort and care.

Honorary Secretary at Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch, Annette told News Of The Area, “The medals are for our services to the Townsville floods in 2019 when volunteers were asked to assist after the impact of the floods, and for the bushfires where we assisted across most of the Mid North Coast area from Nymboida, Grafton, Woolgoolga, Kempsey and were based at Port Macquarie.

“We managed logistics in the Red Cross’s regional office in Townsville after the floods.

“We worked very long hours, which were tiring long hours but rewarding.

“We learnt a lot and appreciated the time and effort required during the response and impact of such events.

“For our bushfires volunteering we manned evacuation centres in Grafton, Woolgoolga and did recovery work in Kempsey and Willawarrin.

“The bushfire work was very busy, and we were both emotionally stressed as our own town was under threat,” she said.

Giving of themselves in selfless service is what the Dodsworths do.

Currently they are active members within their local Woolgoolga community.

“As members of the Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch, the programs we provide and participate in our local community such as Telecross, our famous Friendship Afternoon Teas, Hands On and keen Knitters of Trauma Teddies™ and Baby Sets for You (HINIVUU).

“We enjoy helping people especially when they are impacted by disasters.

“It brings out the best in people, to assist and help.

“We both find it rewarding as we know we’ve done our best to provide comfort and care,” said Annette and David Dodsworth.

By Andrea FERRARI