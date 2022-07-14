Woolgoolga Diggers Club shows fresh face after new roof and renovations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Diggers has emerged from major renovation works looking smart, stylish and serving a new menu.

In October last year, when The Diggers became a part of the Wyong Leagues Group, they identified several significant structural issues that required addressing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

First up was replacing the whole roof of the building.

“It was always a challenge to spot the leaks in the old roof,” Glenn Buckley, Venue Manager told News Of The Area.

“We had many and they were not always in the same spot as it depended on the way the wind blew and how heavy the rain.

“It is a new sensation to have heavy rain and be assured that we do not have to worry about leaks.”

Whilst this work was underway, a major facelift was carried out on the interior design of the Club and the floorplan was altered to a far more user-friendly layout.

“Prior to the renovation the club was compartmentalised and felt a little closed in and could be felt as crowded.

“The renovation has opened up the club and given a feeling of more space.

“The décor and the feeling of the club now is light and breezy and gives a real coastal feel, which is the result that we were after.”

The result of the five-month project is a much improved, modern interior design that has taken local landmarks as its inspiration such as Red Rock and The Buster wreck on Woopi Beach.

“The club is an open design, yet it has distinct areas which are clearly separated, such as the lounge areas, sports bar and bistro,” said Glenn.

“This has been done with changes to furniture design and floor and wall coverings so the patrons can go to any area of the club that essentially suits their mood or purpose for being here, for example watching the footy or races, a quiet casual drink, a meal in the bistro or taking in the regular entertainment every Friday and Saturday night.”

Whilst the main works are now complete there are still several enhancements still being completed.

To minimise disruption to members the construction has been staged, to ensure that the Club would continue trading.

The multi-million-dollar upgrade project has also been conscious of ensuring that the Coffs Coast economy benefited by engaging local builders PKN for all the construction, who in turn engaged local contractors.

“We traded throughout the renovation which was quite a challenge for the staff and our patrons.

“The builders were very mindful of our needs and worked in really well with us to achieve the result we have.

“They were great to work with and many of them are now regular customers who are proud of what they have presented to us by way of the club.

“We are still doing some minor work and our relationship with the building team is as strong as it was in the beginning of the project.”

Diggers also launched a new menu with great specials and a new wine list available in their Beach St Restaurant.

Woolgoolga local Lyn McNiece is impressed with the new offering at Diggers, telling NOTA, “What a great transformation to our club.

“Tracy greets you at the entry.

“The Bar and gaming staff Luke and Samantha are so friendly.

“The Dining Room is great.

“Manager Jamie and staff have a great menu to suit all prices.

“The staff on the dining counter, Nick, Tabitha and Phoebe are really helpful, welcoming and smiling.

“Big thank you to Wyong Leagues for the great work.”

By Andrea FERRARI