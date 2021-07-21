Woolgoolga FC’s Jada Johnson Wins North Coast Football Volunteer of the Month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JADA Johnson from Woolgoolga FC has been awarded the North Coast Football, Newcastle and Permanent Volunteer of the Month for July.

News Of The Area caught up with Jada at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park where she was busily organising the Woolgoolga men’s over 35s team she coaches.

As the final whistle blew for the men’s 35s, Jada laced up the football boots to play for the Woolgoolga Wildcats in the women’s over 30s competition.

On match days Jada works in the canteen at Woolgoolga FC and when the football is over, she also doubles up as the treasurer, registrar and drives social events at the football club.

Woolgoolga FC Peter Knott said Jada goes above and beyond all expectations.

“Jada has always been an active member since she joined as a player.

“She is always going above and beyond her roles and drives any activities the club is planning, she’s very deserving of her award,” said Peter.

By David WIGLEY