Woolgoolga futsal players set to take on Australia’s best juniors Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 29, 2021 Coffs Harbour Futsal players who will be part of the Far North NSW under 8s team competing at the national championships. Darby Wall, Luca Rocchetti, Logan Yarnold, Jarvis Kay and Finn Adams. A GROUP of Woolgoolga juniors are part of a futsal team which is ready to take on Australia’s best junior players. The Woolgoolga boys earnt a place in the Far North NSW under 8s squad set to take part in next month’s Australian Futsal Association’s National Futsal Championships in Brisbane. The national tournament will be held from Saturday, 15 January, to Tuesday, 18 January, with an end of tournament presentation night held in Dreamworld. The under 8’s representatives have been busy training at the Coffs Harbour Futsal Centre, which currently has both its junior and senior summers seasons underway. By: Aiden BURGESS