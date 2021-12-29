Woolgoolga futsal players set to take on Australia’s best juniors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GROUP of Woolgoolga juniors are part of a futsal team which is ready to take on Australia’s best junior players.

The Woolgoolga boys earnt a place in the Far North NSW under 8s squad set to take part in next month’s Australian Futsal Association’s National Futsal Championships in Brisbane.

The national tournament will be held from Saturday, 15 January, to Tuesday, 18 January, with an end of tournament presentation night held in Dreamworld.

The under 8’s representatives have been busy training at the Coffs Harbour Futsal Centre, which currently has both its junior and senior summers seasons underway.

By: Aiden BURGESS