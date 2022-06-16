Woolgoolga Gallery’s Monster art sale on Saturday 18 June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DECLUTTERING for renovations at Woolgoolga Art Gallery sees a clearance of art and crafts which will all go into a monster sale at the gallery on Saturday 18 June from 8.30am until 2pm.

Marquees will be set up in the car park area as well as part of the gallery with a display of original arts and crafts at bargain prices.

Also on the day there will be a cake stall, refreshments and children’s activities.

Woolgoolga Art Gallery has been successful in obtaining a grant from the State Government to renovate the front area of the gallery, with construction progressing at the present time.

Once this renovation is completed it will be very timely as it leads into the 50th birthday celebration for the gallery and the continuation of the annual Lillipilli Exhibition that will be held in September 2022.

“The gallery renovations have been in three stages to ensure the building complied with the building code and accessibility for members and visitors – new toilets, kitchen, flooring, electricals and now the entrance and foyer,” Margaret Drever, Vice President, Woolgoolga Art Gallery, told News Of The Area.

“The external colour scheme and signage has been modernised.

“Many treasures and memories have been discovered during the various renovations and will be revealed when the gallery celebrates 50 years later in 2022.

“Members have worked continuously to raise funds in various ways over the years.

“The Art Gallery is one of Woolgoolga’s great assets – how many small towns have a gallery with a working studio for art and pottery?

“Demand for classes and workshops has been strong and an avenue of relief for many during the difficult Covid periods,” she said.

“The gallery may well be away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre but there is an active membership which has been building over the last ten years, bringing the creativity to new heights through the workshops and classes on offer.”

Member participation in the sale features ten marquees that will be lined up against the gallery’s fence, all manned by members of the gallery.

Inside the gallery members will display their items for sale on tables.

Margaret will be at the sale all day – the proud winner of two first prizes for her art in the Coffs Harbour Show recently; one for watercolour with the title ‘Coffs Harbour Jetty’ and the other for alcohol ink titled ‘Gum Leaves’.

“So, bring along a friend or two to get a bargain at the monster sale and enjoy what Woolgoolga has to offer,” invited Margaret.

For more information, please check the website at www.woolgoolgagallery.com.au.

Connect with the gallery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WoolgoolgaGallery or email [email protected]

Woolgoolga Art Gallery is at 73 Turon Parade, Woolgoolga.

By Andrea FERRARI