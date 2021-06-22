Woolgoolga Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

14 JUNE Peter Kyburz Memorial Trophy

2 Person Ambrose

Winners Alicia Bailey and Clint Bailey

14 to 18 June

Pizza Comp

9 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Pizza Place Woolgoolga

25 starters

Winner B. Mallett 23

R/up K. Mavin 21

3rd R. Richardson 16 cb

4th W. Biggin 16

16 June

Single Stableford 18 Holes

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

73 starters

Winner L. Hill 38

R/up J. Waite 37

3rd R. Kendall 36 cb

4th S. Thorn 36

NTP

7th M. VanZweeden, 9th T. Swann, 11th B. Thompson

19 June

Pairs Matchplay Qualifier

Stableford 18 Holes

92 Starters

Winner R. King and R. Isaacs 46

R/up J. Nixon and R. Weeks 43

3rd L. Lole and G. Geyson 42

NTP 7th B. Gray, 9th A. Cork, 11th B. Thompson

Leave a Reply

Top