Woolgoolga Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 22, 2021 14 JUNE Peter Kyburz Memorial Trophy 2 Person Ambrose Winners Alicia Bailey and Clint Bailey 14 to 18 June Pizza Comp 9 Hole Stableford Sponsor Pizza Place Woolgoolga 25 starters Winner B. Mallett 23 R/up K. Mavin 21 3rd R. Richardson 16 cb 4th W. Biggin 16 16 June Single Stableford 18 Holes Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio 73 starters Winner L. Hill 38 R/up J. Waite 37 3rd R. Kendall 36 cb 4th S. Thorn 36 NTP 7th M. VanZweeden, 9th T. Swann, 11th B. Thompson 19 June Pairs Matchplay Qualifier Stableford 18 Holes 92 Starters Winner R. King and R. Isaacs 46 R/up J. Nixon and R. Weeks 43 3rd L. Lole and G. Geyson 42 NTP 7th B. Gray, 9th A. Cork, 11th B. Thompson