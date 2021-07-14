Woolgoolga Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS

Vets

5 July 14 Starters

9 Hole Stroke

Winner R. Richardson

R/up B Fairclough

Pizza Comp

5 to 9 July

9 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Pizza Place

11 Starters

Winner G. Geyson

Midweek Mens

7 July

18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

88 Starters

Winner S. Thorn 39

R/up M. Taylor 36 cb

3rd J. Plowman 36

4th P. francis 35 cb

5th A. alters 35 cb

NTP 7th G. Scott, 9th C. Mezher, 11th C. Cafferky

Saturday Mens

10 July

2 Man Ambrose

Sponsor Chris and Richard Weeks

116 Starters

Winners M. Beales and C. Clark 64 ¼

R/up D. Francis and R. Maude 66

3rd D. Walker and S. Ewart 66 ¼

NTP 4th G. Standing, 7th T. Hines, 9th T. P. Smith, 11th R. Isaacs

Leave a Reply

Top