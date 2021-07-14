Woolgoolga Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 14, 2021 RESULTS Vets 5 July 14 Starters 9 Hole Stroke Winner R. Richardson R/up B Fairclough Pizza Comp 5 to 9 July 9 Hole Stableford Sponsor Pizza Place 11 Starters Winner G. Geyson Midweek Mens 7 July 18 Hole Stableford Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio 88 Starters Winner S. Thorn 39 R/up M. Taylor 36 cb 3rd J. Plowman 36 4th P. francis 35 cb 5th A. alters 35 cb NTP 7th G. Scott, 9th C. Mezher, 11th C. Cafferky Saturday Mens 10 July 2 Man Ambrose Sponsor Chris and Richard Weeks 116 Starters Winners M. Beales and C. Clark 64 ¼ R/up D. Francis and R. Maude 66 3rd D. Walker and S. Ewart 66 ¼ NTP 4th G. Standing, 7th T. Hines, 9th T. P. Smith, 11th R. Isaacs