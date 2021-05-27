Woolgoolga Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Golf Club Results Vets: 17 May 9 Hole Stroke 18 Starters Winner Bill McAllister R/up Graham Geyson Wednesday Mens: 19 May 18 Hole Stableford 77 Starters Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio 1st D. Ewart 38 R/up P. Kelly 37 3rd J. Waite 36cb 4th R. Quittenden NTP 7th J. Cox, 9th J. Anderson, 11th T. Jenkins Saturday Mens: 22 May 2BBB PAR and Individual PAR 80 Starters 1st W. Bailey and W. Stone +11 2nd P. Barton and M. Sutton +10 3rd T. Clarke and W. Ston +7 NTP 7th R. Hinds, 9th T. Schrivener, 11th W. Stone