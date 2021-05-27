Woolgoolga Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

WOOLGOOLGA Golf Club Results

Vets:

17 May

9 Hole Stroke

18 Starters

Winner Bill McAllister

R/up Graham Geyson

Wednesday Mens:

19 May

18 Hole Stableford

77 Starters

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

1st D. Ewart 38

R/up P. Kelly 37

3rd J. Waite 36cb

4th R. Quittenden

NTP 7th J. Cox, 9th J. Anderson, 11th T. Jenkins

Saturday Mens:

22 May

2BBB PAR and Individual PAR

80 Starters

1st W. Bailey and W. Stone +11

2nd P. Barton and M. Sutton +10

3rd T. Clarke and W. Ston +7

NTP 7th R. Hinds, 9th T. Schrivener, 11th W. Stone

