Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

VETS

9 Hold Stroke

19 April

Winner J. Finlay

R/up R. Strauch

PIZZA COMP

19 to 23 April

9 hole Stableford

Sponsor The Pizza Place Woolgoolga

26 Starters

Winner G. Mallett 26pts

R/up P. Sweeney 22pts

3rd T. Macrae 19pts cb

WEDNESDAY MENS

21 April

18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

73 Starters

Winner R. Kendall 38pts

W/up D. Yarnold 35pts

3rd S. Thorn 34pts cb

4th P. Maguire 34pts cb

NTP 7th J. Clarke, 9th W. Stone, 11th R. King

SATURDAY MENS

24 April

18 Holes 2 Man Multiplier and Individual Stableford

100 Starters

Winner R. Treweek and R. Quittenden 67

R/up Mali Loomes and M. Perfrement 66 cb

3rd S. Thorn and C. Clark 66

Individual Winner T. Trefz 39

Individual R/up J. Penson 37 cb

NTP 7th O. Grteen, 9th G. Harris, 11th S. Gresty

