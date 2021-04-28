Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

GOLF Results Woolgoolga Golf Club
VETS
9 Hold Stroke
19 April
Winner J. Finlay
R/up R. Strauch
PIZZA COMP
19 to 23 April
9 hole Stableford
Sponsor The Pizza Place Woolgoolga
26 Starters
Winner G. Mallett 26pts
R/up P. Sweeney 22pts
3rd T. Macrae 19pts cb
WEDNESDAY MENS
21 April
18 Hole Stableford
Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio
73 Starters
Winner R. Kendall 38pts
W/up D. Yarnold 35pts
3rd S. Thorn 34pts cb
4th P. Maguire 34pts cb
NTP 7th J. Clarke, 9th W. Stone, 11th R. King
SATURDAY MENS
24 April
18 Holes 2 Man Multiplier and Individual Stableford
100 Starters
Winner R. Treweek and R. Quittenden 67
R/up Mali Loomes and M. Perfrement 66 cb
3rd S. Thorn and C. Clark 66
Individual Winner T. Trefz 39
Individual R/up J. Penson 37 cb
NTP 7th O. Grteen, 9th G. Harris, 11th S. Gresty