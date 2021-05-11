Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS for Woolgoolga Golf Club

VETS

3 May

9 Hole Stroke

14 Starters

Winner Sue Kempnich

R/up Trevor Kempnich

PIZZA Comp

3 to 7 May

9 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Pizza Place Woolgoolga

14 Starters

Winner L. Smith

Wednesday MENS

5 May

18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sport Physio

57 Starters

Winner R. Witcombe 37

R/up C. Clarke 35 cb

3rd I. Thorncroft 35

NTP 7th W. Bailey, 9th K. Mavin, 11th M. Beales

Saturday MENS

8 May

4 Man Ambrose

Sponsor Geyson Family in Memory of Len Geyson

57 Starters

Winners B. McDonald B. Carson, J. Holmes, A. Cork 58 1/8

R/ups G. James, G. Penfold, W. Biggins, G. Harris 59 ¼

3rd M. C. Loomes, M. J. Loomes, S. Kendall, R. Kendall 59 ½

NTP 7th S. Gresty, 9th W. Biggins, 11th W. Stone

Leave a Reply

Top