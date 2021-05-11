Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

RESULTS for Woolgoolga Golf Club
VETS
3 May
9 Hole Stroke
14 Starters
Winner Sue Kempnich
R/up Trevor Kempnich
PIZZA Comp
3 to 7 May
9 Hole Stableford
Sponsor Pizza Place Woolgoolga
14 Starters
Winner L. Smith
Wednesday MENS
5 May
18 Hole Stableford
Sponsor Coffs Coast Sport Physio
57 Starters
Winner R. Witcombe 37
R/up C. Clarke 35 cb
3rd I. Thorncroft 35
NTP 7th W. Bailey, 9th K. Mavin, 11th M. Beales
Saturday MENS
8 May
4 Man Ambrose
Sponsor Geyson Family in Memory of Len Geyson
57 Starters
Winners B. McDonald B. Carson, J. Holmes, A. Cork 58 1/8
R/ups G. James, G. Penfold, W. Biggins, G. Harris 59 ¼
3rd M. C. Loomes, M. J. Loomes, S. Kendall, R. Kendall 59 ½
NTP 7th S. Gresty, 9th W. Biggins, 11th W. Stone