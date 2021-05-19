Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

WOOLGOOLGA Golf Club Results

VETS

9 hole Stroke

18 Starters

Winner Miriam Sullivan

R/up Roy Spencer

PIZZA COMP

10 to 14 May

9 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Pizza Place Restaurant

Winner B. Barnes

Wednesday Mens

12 May

18 Hole Stableford

51 Starters

Winner M. Van Zweeden 36cb

R/up A. Cork 36cb

3rd M. Sutton 36

NTP 7th Z Mikulski, 9th J. Melanos, 11th A. Walters

Saturday Mens

15 May

2 Man Aggregate and Indiv Stableford

78 Starters

Winners G. Ellem and R. Gray 73

R/up A. Maric and C. Mezher 68cb

3rd S. Thorne and A. Hart 68

Individual Winner R. Gray 40

Individual R/up T. Trefz 38

NTP 7th J. Waite, 9th W. Skinner, 11th D. Penson.

