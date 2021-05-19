Woolgoolga Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 19, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Golf Club Results VETS 9 hole Stroke 18 Starters Winner Miriam Sullivan R/up Roy Spencer PIZZA COMP 10 to 14 May 9 Hole Stableford Sponsor Pizza Place Restaurant Winner B. Barnes Wednesday Mens 12 May 18 Hole Stableford 51 Starters Winner M. Van Zweeden 36cb R/up A. Cork 36cb 3rd M. Sutton 36 NTP 7th Z Mikulski, 9th J. Melanos, 11th A. Walters Saturday Mens 15 May 2 Man Aggregate and Indiv Stableford 78 Starters Winners G. Ellem and R. Gray 73 R/up A. Maric and C. Mezher 68cb 3rd S. Thorne and A. Hart 68 Individual Winner R. Gray 40 Individual R/up T. Trefz 38 NTP 7th J. Waite, 9th W. Skinner, 11th D. Penson.