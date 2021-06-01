Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

VETS

24 May

9 Hole Stroke 18 Starters

Winner Ron Sourch

R/up Pat Connors

PIZZA Comp

24 to 28 May

9 Hole Stableford 16 Starters

Sponsor PIZZA PLACE

Winner G. Scott 23

3rd G. Harris 21

MIDWEEK MENS

26 May

18 Hole Stableford 75 Starters

Sponsor COFFS COAST SPORTS PHYSIO

Winner T. Trefz 38

R/up J. May 37 cb

3rd A. Hart 37

4th J. Wait 35 cb

NTP 7th J. Pickett, 9th Malli Loomes, 11th M. Taylor

SATURDAY MENS

29 May

18 Hole Ind Stableford 96 Starters

Sponsor MIKE BERUBE ELECTRICS

A. Winner S. Ewart 38

A. R/up Mali Loomes 34 cb

B. Winner P. Sweeney 33

B. R/up A. Maric 31 cb

C. Winner D. Hopkins 38

C. R/up A. Stunt 35

D. Winner J. Anderson 40

D. R/up W. McFarlane 36

NTP 7th L. Smith, 9th M. Coutts, 11th K. Harris (Hole in One)

