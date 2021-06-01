Woolgoolga Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 1, 2021 Woolgoolga Golf Club Results VETS 24 May 9 Hole Stroke 18 Starters Winner Ron Sourch R/up Pat Connors PIZZA Comp 24 to 28 May 9 Hole Stableford 16 Starters Sponsor PIZZA PLACE Winner G. Scott 23 3rd G. Harris 21 MIDWEEK MENS 26 May 18 Hole Stableford 75 Starters Sponsor COFFS COAST SPORTS PHYSIO Winner T. Trefz 38 R/up J. May 37 cb 3rd A. Hart 37 4th J. Wait 35 cb NTP 7th J. Pickett, 9th Malli Loomes, 11th M. Taylor SATURDAY MENS 29 May 18 Hole Ind Stableford 96 Starters Sponsor MIKE BERUBE ELECTRICS A. Winner S. Ewart 38 A. R/up Mali Loomes 34 cb B. Winner P. Sweeney 33 B. R/up A. Maric 31 cb C. Winner D. Hopkins 38 C. R/up A. Stunt 35 D. Winner J. Anderson 40 D. R/up W. McFarlane 36 NTP 7th L. Smith, 9th M. Coutts, 11th K. Harris (Hole in One)