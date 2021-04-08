Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

 

2021 WGC Singles Matchplay

Winner A. Hart (21 Holes)

VETS

29 March

9 Hole Stroke

Winner N. Michener

R/Up D. Cooper

PIZZA COMP

29 March to 2 April

Sponsor Woolgoolga PIZZA PLACE

Winner K. Partridge 26

R/up P. Crook 20

3rd J. Haydon 17pts cb

Wednesday Mens Comp

31 March Stableford

Sponsor COFFS COAST SPORTS PHYSIO

Winner C. Bailey 39 cb

R/up J. Hayden 39

3rd P. Maguire 38

4th D. Hansen 36 cb

5th M. VanZweeden 36

NTP 7th Neil, 9th M. Hott, 11th G. Jurotte

Saturday Monthly Medal

3 April Individual Stroke

Sponsor ROB BROWN DENTAL CLINIC

A. Winner M. Hutchinson 67
A. R/u;p A. Stratford(vis) 69
B. Winner L. Hill 71
B. R/up T. Swan 73
C. Winner R. Hinds 71
C. R/uup G. Penfold 72
D. Winner R. Richardson 77
D. R/up G. Walker 78 cb

Monthly Medal Winner G. Hutchinson

Super Senior Winner L. Hill

NTP 7th G. Penfold, 9th M. Couts, 11th M. Hutchinson

