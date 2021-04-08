Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

2021 WGC Singles Matchplay
Winner A. Hart (21 Holes)
VETS
29 March
9 Hole Stroke
Winner N. Michener
R/Up D. Cooper
PIZZA COMP
29 March to 2 April
Sponsor Woolgoolga PIZZA PLACE
Winner K. Partridge 26
R/up P. Crook 20
3rd J. Haydon 17pts cb
Wednesday Mens Comp
31 March Stableford
Sponsor COFFS COAST SPORTS PHYSIO
Winner C. Bailey 39 cb
R/up J. Hayden 39
3rd P. Maguire 38
4th D. Hansen 36 cb
5th M. VanZweeden 36
NTP 7th Neil, 9th M. Hott, 11th G. Jurotte
Saturday Monthly Medal
3 April Individual Stroke
Sponsor ROB BROWN DENTAL CLINIC
A. Winner M. Hutchinson 67
A. R/u;p A. Stratford(vis) 69
B. Winner L. Hill 71
B. R/up T. Swan 73
C. Winner R. Hinds 71
C. R/uup G. Penfold 72
D. Winner R. Richardson 77
D. R/up G. Walker 78 cb
Monthly Medal Winner G. Hutchinson
Super Senior Winner L. Hill
NTP 7th G. Penfold, 9th M. Couts, 11th M. Hutchinson