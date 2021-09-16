Woolgoolga Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 16, 2021 RESULTS for week ending 11 September 2021 VETS 6 September Winner Norm Michener R/up Bill Lloyd Special John Duma Eagle on 13th PIZZA Comp 4 September 9 Hole Stableford Winner J. Pouslson MIDWEEK 8 September 18 Hole Stableford Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio Winner J. McNiece 45 R/up M. Hodge 44 3rd K. Gentle 43 4th T. Clark 41 cb 5th B. Cardello 41 cb SATURDAY 11 September 18 Hole Stroke Monthly Medal Sponsor Rob Brown Dental 1st Round Club Championship Sponsor Geoff King Motors A Winner R. King 68 A R/up B. Smith 71 cb B Winner G. Skinner 70 cb B R/up J. Thompson 70 C Winner S. Gentle 69 C R/up S. Bird 71 D Winner S. Winnin 67 D R/up B. Lawrence 71 Medal Winner S. Winnin Super Senior R. King