Woolgoolga Golf Club Results

RESULTS for week ending 11 September 2021

VETS

6 September

Winner Norm Michener

R/up Bill Lloyd

Special John Duma Eagle on 13th

PIZZA Comp

4 September

9 Hole Stableford

Winner J. Pouslson

MIDWEEK

8 September

18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Coffs Coast Sports Physio

Winner J. McNiece 45

R/up M. Hodge 44

3rd K. Gentle 43

4th T. Clark 41 cb

5th B. Cardello 41 cb

SATURDAY

11 September

18 Hole Stroke

Monthly Medal Sponsor Rob Brown Dental

1st Round Club Championship Sponsor Geoff King Motors

A Winner R. King 68

A R/up B. Smith 71 cb

B Winner G. Skinner 70 cb

B R/up J. Thompson 70

C Winner S. Gentle 69

C R/up S. Bird 71

D Winner S. Winnin 67

D R/up B. Lawrence 71

Medal Winner S. Winnin

Super Senior R. King

