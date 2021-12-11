Woolgoolga GP wins 2021 Rural Medical Service Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA GP Dr Judith Haines is one of six outstanding GPs who have been honoured with a 2021 Rural Medical Service Award with the announcement being made at the opening night of the digital 2021 Rural GPs Conference.

The Awards recognise 35+ years of service to rural NSW communities and Judith has been acknowledged for service to the community of Woolgoolga.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

General Practitioner and Rural Doctors Network (RDN) Board Chair, Dr John Kramer OAM, said he was delighted to virtually present this award to his colleague Dr Judy Haines.

“It is wonderful to be in this position to acknowledge the great work of my long-term colleague, Dr Judy Haines.

“We have worked together in general practice in Woolgoolga for the past 35 years, and I regard her as both a friend and a close colleague.

“It is truly an honour to be able to recognise her many years of dedication and service to her local community with this Rural Medical Service Award.

“Congratulations Dr Haines.”

Each year Rural Doctors Network recognises rural GPs who have achieved 35+ years’ service to remote, rural and regional communities in NSW.

The RDN said that in spite of the many challenges of recent years – drought, floods, bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic – rural health professionals have continued to deliver high-quality health care to their communities.

“We take this opportunity to thank all of you for your hard work, not only this year but throughout your careers.

“Congratulations to the 2021 awardees,” said Erin McDonald speaking on behalf of RDN.

Dr Haines has been a GP in Woolgoolga for the past 35 years, where she began working alongside Dr John Kramer and Dr Rodney Hannaford in 1985 at the practice now known as Beach Street Family Practice.

Dr Haines has had the privilege of being able to form many long-term relationships with her patients and their families, often treating multiple generations of the same family.

By Andrea FERRARI