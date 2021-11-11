Woolgoolga Lions club celebrates its first life member

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Woolgoolga Lions Club presented its first life membership to Darryl Morris at a small ceremony on Saturday November 6 at the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.

Immediate past President of the Club Jean Vickery told News Of The Area, “Daryl joined Inverell Lions in 1970 and served two years as President/Chairperson for several committees, he then transferred to Woolgoolga in 2002 where he was President for two years, secretary for two years and a very hard working member and fundraiser for Lions.”



Jean said Darryl is “still an active member following two strokes”.

Darryl also served for five years on the Lions District Cabinet, and when asked what he remembers most about his time in Lions replied, “I think I really appreciate the camaraderie the most, it’s great to contribute to our community with our service, but it even better doing it with a group of friends.”

The Club has the following mission statement that helps define its goals, “Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, supporting people and groups with a real need, community support, fundraising for worthwhile causes.”

At the same event the Lions Club donated a new mulcher to the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.

Gardens Committee member Helen Plummer said, “This mulcher is a great addition to our equipment and will allow us to create our own mulch and work towards achieving sustainability, which is a part of our mission statement.”

By David TUNE