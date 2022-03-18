Woolgoolga Lions Club gives Need for Feed truckies a warm welcome

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Need for Feed farmers and producers came trucking through the Coffs Coast again last weekend, 12 and 13 March, on their way with animal fodder to help their fellow farmers in Lismore.

As a Lions Club of Victoria program, the Woolgoolga Lions Club got involved to assist the Need for Feed truckies and crew with their overnight stay.



Jean Vickery, President of Woolgoolga Lions Club contacted Halfway Creek Coles Express and the 24/7 Café who were ready and able to host the truckies to stay overnight.

With 20 trucks and about 30 people it was quite a sight to behold as the convoy arrived.

There has been so much support for Need for Feed locally, after last week’s convoy came through and overnighted with Urunga Lions Club, that the Woolgoolga Club wanted to give the truckies a warm Woolgoolga welcome.

“We thought about having the convoy drive down Solitary Islands Way past Woolgoolga,” Mike Mellefont, Hon. Secretary, Lions Club of Woolgoolga told News Of The Area.

“The convoy came through just after 7pm Saturday night and we got them all settled in at Halfway Creek.

“We presented them with a cheque for $700 to contribute towards their meals there.

“Graham said that all the team were very emotional about the number of people who turned out to wave them through Woolgoolga, saying it was the second best town reception that they had since Need for Feed inception in 2007.

“But of course the truckies just said they had a bit of dust in their eyes.

“I believe that some of the crowd were crying too in appreciation of what they were doing.

“We transported a few truckies and crew who wanted to stay in a motel at Woopi so I drove them in after they all had dinner, then took them back to Halfway Creek the next morning.

“After a 7am breakfast they got away about 8:30am on Sunday morning going to Lismore via Ballina.

“They were mainly carrying hay, but also had lucerne, dog food, hampers of food and care packages which were all donated by various people in Victoria.

“Need for Feed started as a project of the Lions Club of Packenham in Victoria in 2007 with feed for drought affected farmers in NSW and has grown since, covering fires, droughts and floods.

“Need for Feed is now a Specialty Lions Club in its own right since January 2021 and their members are mainly made up of truck drivers and their associates volunteering their time to cart the much needed animal food to any affected area on the East Coast,” said Mike.

By Andrea FERRARI