Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 14, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results Tuesday 6/7/21 G Pallister and G McInerney defeated B Dodson and I Thomas 25 – 17 D Wesney and A Bailey defeated N Hallett and R Norder 17 – 9 K Martyn and R Hack defeated G Lane and D Mason 22 – 19 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated J Taylor and B Sweedman 22 – 15 J Thompson and S Dodd defeated P Waters and R Ryan 21 – 7 N Wood and B Ford defeated F Cacciattolo and J Brooks 34 – 7 K Marsland and O Clark defeated N Campbell and G Lund 23 – 16 K March and D Valentine defeated T McKenzie and B Merchant 25 – 15 R Baguley and J Weston defeated T Hill and I Abraham 20 – 17 J Clarke and M Stewart defeated S Noad and J Evans 22 – 16 Jackpot K Martyn, R Hack, G Lane and D Mason & R Baguley, J Weston, T Hill and I Abraham Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results Friday 9/7/21 J Clark and O Clark defeated B Merchant and H Katala 22 – 14 W Bracher and M Short defeated D Abraham and I Abraham 21 – 17 N Hallett and R Whelan defeated M Brookes and N Wood 25 – 12 R Gurber and S Dodd defeated M Hopes and J Wilcox 34 – 16 M Van Praagh and M Stuckings defeated S Sweeney and T McKenzie 18 – 16 V Valentine and D Valentine defeated V Hill and T Hill 28 – 18 N Womersley and J Womersley and J Gibbons and R Shaw 36 – 8 P Waters and I Thomas defeated G Pallister and G McInerney 22 – 12 N Haines and J Hampstead defeated S Noad and J Evans 22 – 13 J Thompson and T Allen defeated B Dodson and B Ford 25 – 19 H Schutz and G Lane defeated V O’Brien and D Porta 27 – 11 Lucky Rinks 1. R Gurber and S Dodd 2. V Valentine and D Valentine 3. N Haines and J Hampstead 4. J Thompson and T Allen Jackpot N Haines, J Hampstead, S Noad and J Evans By Glenn LANE