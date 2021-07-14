Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club

WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results

Tuesday 6/7/21

G Pallister and G McInerney defeated B Dodson and I Thomas 25 – 17

D Wesney and A Bailey defeated N Hallett and R Norder 17 – 9

K Martyn and R Hack defeated G Lane and D Mason 22 – 19

J Hurrell and T Allen defeated J Taylor and B Sweedman 22 – 15

J Thompson and S Dodd defeated P Waters and R Ryan 21 – 7

N Wood and B Ford defeated F Cacciattolo and J Brooks 34 – 7

K Marsland and O Clark defeated N Campbell and G Lund 23 – 16

K March and D Valentine defeated T McKenzie and B Merchant 25 – 15

R Baguley and J Weston defeated T Hill and I Abraham 20 – 17

J Clarke and M Stewart defeated S Noad and J Evans 22 – 16

Jackpot K Martyn, R Hack, G Lane and D Mason & R Baguley, J Weston, T Hill and I Abraham

Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results

Friday 9/7/21

J Clark and O Clark defeated B Merchant and H Katala 22 – 14

W Bracher and M Short defeated D Abraham and I Abraham 21 – 17

N Hallett and R Whelan defeated M Brookes and N Wood 25 – 12

R Gurber and S Dodd defeated M Hopes and J Wilcox 34 – 16

M Van Praagh and M Stuckings defeated S Sweeney and T McKenzie 18 – 16

V Valentine and D Valentine defeated V Hill and T Hill 28 – 18

N Womersley and J Womersley and J Gibbons and R Shaw 36 – 8

P Waters and I Thomas defeated G Pallister and G McInerney 22 – 12

N Haines and J Hampstead defeated S Noad and J Evans 22 – 13

J Thompson and T Allen defeated B Dodson and B Ford 25 – 19

H Schutz and G Lane defeated V O’Brien and D Porta 27 – 11

Lucky Rinks 1. R Gurber and S Dodd 2. V Valentine and D Valentine 3. N Haines and J Hampstead 4. J Thompson and T Allen

Jackpot N Haines, J Hampstead, S Noad and J Evans

 

By Glenn LANE

