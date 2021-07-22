0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results

Tuesday 13/7/21

R Bennell and S Bailey defeated S Noad and J Evans 24 – 18

J Hurrell and T Allen defeated N Wood and B Ford 28 – 12

G Pallister and G McInerney defeated J Clarke and M Stewart 28 – 7

R Baguley and J Weston defeated R Ryan and S Dodd 18 – 16

T Hill and I Abraham defeated G Stewart and C Butterley 14 – 10

P Buck and T McKenzie defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 27 – 12

N Hallett and A Bailey defeated N Campbell and T Teer 29 – 22

G Lane and D Mason defeated B Martin and J Thompson 23 – 13

P Waters and J Paterno defeated P Hemming and K O’Sullivan 24 – 19

J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated R Hack and K Martyn 22 – 20

I Logan and N Womersley defeated B Dodson and I Thomas 28 – 7

Lucky Rinks 1. J Hurrell and T Allen 2. N Hallett and A Bailey 3. G Pallister and G McInerney 4. I Logan and N Womersley

No Jackpot

Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results

Friday 16/7/21

S Noad and J Evans defeated G Stewart and I Thomas 22 – 21

G Lane and J Hurrell defeated J Butterley and C Butterley 20 – 13

P Waters and D Evans defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 32 – 4

W Bracher and M Short defeated N Haines and J Hampstead 20 – 13

V Hill and T Hill defeated J Gibbins and R Shaw 19 – 14

D Abraham and I Abraham defeated M Brookes and N Wood 31 – 14

D Washfold and M Stuckings defeated J Logan and I Logan 21 – 14

T McKenzie and T Allen defeated G Burgess and J Wilcox 55 – 7

H Pallister and G Pallister defeated R Hack and M Hack 15 – 15 but won 12 to 8 ends

B Dodson and B Ford defeated J Hinchley and S Bailey 20 – 14

J Taylor, N Hallett and T Teer defeated P Buck, M Van Praagh and A Bailey 20 – 15

W Fuller, P Sterling and R Wesney defeated R Whelan, B Rennie and D Wesney 19 – 14

B Merchant and N Womersley defeated B Sweedman and J Womersley 22 – 9

B Richards, G Lund and C Attard defeated B Parker, S Lund and S Dodd 18 – 17

Lucky Rinks 1. T McKenzie and T Allen 2. B Richards, G Lund and C Attard 3. D Washfold and M Stuckings 4. D Abraham and I Abraham

The Jackpot was shared by players on rinks 5, 10 and 11.

By Glenn LANE