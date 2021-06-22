Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 22, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results Tuesday 15/6/21 J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated S Bailey and R Bennell 21 – 19 G McInerney and A Boyden defeated T Greenhill and Hounslow 19 – 13 G Pallister and R Norder defeated J Clarke and R Whelan 24 – 16 T Hill and I Abraham defeated N Urquhart and I Abraham 24 – 11 T Mc Kenzie and P Buck defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 22 – 18 N Womersley and L Walsh defeated R Baguley and J Weston 24 – 13 G Lane and D Mason defeated N Wood and C Attard 22 – 11 Lucky Rinks 1. G Pallister and R Norder 2. G McInerney and A Boyden 3. J Taylor and B Sweedman Jackpot G Pallister R Norder, J Clarke and R Whelan Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results Friday 18/6/21 M Brookes and N Wood defeated J Gibbons and R Shaw 24 – 12 T Grennhill and J Hurrell defeated N Pawsely and S Bailely 21 – 11 R Hack and M Hack defeated G Burgess and J Wilcox 24 – 13 S Noad and J Evans defeated S Sweeney and Laurie Walsh 24 – 8 H Schutz and R Bennell defeated A Bailey and A Goudge 28 – 25 D Abraham and I Abraham defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 24 – 17 J Taylor and P Buck defeated R Gurber and B Sweedman 26 – 16 G Lane and G Linguey defeated P Newell and M Hopes 24 – 16 M Campos, R Foster and V Hill defeated I Hounslow, P Murphy and T Hill 19 – 16 Lucky Rinks 1. H Schutz and R Bennell 2. S Noad and J Evans 3. M Brookes and N Wood 4. M Campos, R Foster, V Hill, I Hounslow, P Murphy and T Hill No Jackpot By Glenn LANE