WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results

Tuesday 15/6/21

J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated S Bailey and R Bennell 21 – 19

G McInerney and A Boyden defeated T Greenhill and Hounslow 19 – 13

G Pallister and R Norder defeated J Clarke and R Whelan 24 – 16

T Hill and I Abraham defeated N Urquhart and I Abraham 24 – 11

T Mc Kenzie and P Buck defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 22 – 18

N Womersley and L Walsh defeated R Baguley and J Weston 24 – 13

G Lane and D Mason defeated N Wood and C Attard 22 – 11

Lucky Rinks 1. G Pallister and R Norder 2. G McInerney and A Boyden 3. J Taylor and B Sweedman

Jackpot G Pallister R Norder, J Clarke and R Whelan

Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results

Friday 18/6/21

M Brookes and N Wood defeated J Gibbons and R Shaw 24 – 12

T Grennhill and J Hurrell defeated N Pawsely and S Bailely 21 – 11

R Hack and M Hack defeated G Burgess and J Wilcox 24 – 13

S Noad and J Evans defeated S Sweeney and Laurie Walsh 24 – 8

H Schutz and R Bennell defeated A Bailey and A Goudge 28 – 25

D Abraham and I Abraham defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 24 – 17

J Taylor and P Buck defeated R Gurber and B Sweedman 26 – 16

G Lane and G Linguey defeated P Newell and M Hopes 24 – 16

M Campos, R Foster and V Hill defeated I Hounslow, P Murphy and T Hill 19 – 16

Lucky Rinks 1. H Schutz and R Bennell 2. S Noad and J Evans 3. M Brookes and N Wood

4. M Campos, R Foster, V Hill, I Hounslow, P Murphy and T Hill

No Jackpot

 

By Glenn LANE

