Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results Tuesday 18/5/21 G Pallister and G McInerney defeated D Wesney and A Boyden 18 – 8 R Baguley and J Weston defeated J Langely and S Rogers 19 – 12 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated N Wood and S Dodd 22 – 17 P Buck and T Mc Kenzie defeated R Bennell and S Bailey 22 – 21 B Sweedman, N Womersley and L Walsh defeated P Hemmings, G Lane and K O’Sullivan 24 – 18 Lucky Rinks 1. B Sweedman, N Womersley and L Walsh 2. P Buck and T Mc Kenzie No Jackpot Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results Friday 21/5/21 G Lane and J Hurrell defeated J Langely and S Dodd 25 – 7 G Burgess and J Wilcox defeated P Newell and M Hopes 21 – 19 M Brookes and H Katala defeated G Pallister and S Bailey 16 – 13 H Shutz and R Bennell defeated L Walsh and N Womersley 25 – 10 J Martin and M Stuckings defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 21 – 16 D Valentine and V Valentine defeated R Wesney and D Wesney 31 – 9 J Taylor and P Buck defeated N Wood and T Allen 19 – 15 N Haines and J Hampstead defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 21 – 18 A Pooley, G Lund and W Bracher defeated Laurie Walsh, W Fuller and M Pooley 22 – 14 Lucky Rinks: 1. J Taylor and P Buck 2. M Brookes and H Katala 3. G Burgess and J Wilcox Jackpot: J Taylor, P Buck, N Wood and T Allen By Glenn LANE