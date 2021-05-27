Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Pairs

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results

Tuesday 18/5/21

G Pallister and G McInerney defeated D Wesney and A Boyden 18 – 8

R Baguley and J Weston defeated J Langely and S Rogers 19 – 12

J Hurrell and T Allen defeated N Wood and S Dodd 22 – 17

P Buck and T Mc Kenzie defeated R Bennell and S Bailey 22 – 21

B Sweedman, N Womersley and L Walsh defeated P Hemmings, G Lane and K O’Sullivan 24 – 18

Lucky Rinks 1. B Sweedman, N Womersley and L Walsh 2. P Buck and T Mc Kenzie

No Jackpot

Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results

Friday 21/5/21

G Lane and J Hurrell defeated J Langely and S Dodd 25 – 7

G Burgess and J Wilcox defeated P Newell and M Hopes 21 – 19

M Brookes and H Katala defeated G Pallister and S Bailey 16 – 13

H Shutz and R Bennell defeated L Walsh and N Womersley 25 – 10

J Martin and M Stuckings defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 21 – 16

D Valentine and V Valentine defeated R Wesney and D Wesney 31 – 9

J Taylor and P Buck defeated N Wood and T Allen 19 – 15

N Haines and J Hampstead defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 21 – 18

A Pooley, G Lund and W Bracher defeated Laurie Walsh, W Fuller and M Pooley 22 – 14

Lucky Rinks: 1. J Taylor and P Buck 2. M Brookes and H Katala 3. G Burgess and J Wilcox

Jackpot: J Taylor, P Buck, N Wood and T Allen

 

By Glenn LANE

Leave a Reply

Top