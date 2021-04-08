0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Results

Grade 4 Pennant Round 3 Sunday 28/3/21

Woolgoolga vs North Beach

1. G Lund 2. R Bennell 3. T Allen and Sk D Valentine 12 shots 8 ends lost to 1. M Cowpe-Pendleton 2. I Grierson 3. B Woodward and Sk D Wood 27 shots 13 ends

1. H Katala 2. R Kaufmann 3. M Stewart and Sk J Hurrell 18 shots 8 ends lost to 1. M Bell 2.B Hardman 3. W Fawbert and Sk G Green 35 shots 13 ends

1. B Merchant 2. A Marotta 3. W Fuller and Sk S Dodd 14 shots 10 ends lost to 1. T Keamey 2.S Head 3. G Rose and Sk G Alford 27 shots and 11 ends

Woolgoolga 44 shots 26 ends 0 rinks 0 points lost to North Beach 89 shots 37 ends 3 rinks 10 points

Grade 7 Pennant Round 3 Sunday 28/3/21

Woolgoolga vs Nambucca Heads

1. G Pallister 2. A Boyden 3. S Bailey and Sk N Womersley 30 shots 11 ends defeated 1. E Brown 2. S Smith 3. R Sutton and Sk S Campton 15 shots 10 ends

1. G McInerney 2. J Thompson 3. R Whelan and SK L Walsh 11 shots 9 ends lost to 1. W Miernik 2. M Edwards 3. P Dawe and Sk J Franck 22 shots 12 ends

1. M Hodge 2. R Cleary 3. B Kowal and Sk M Stuckings 34 shots 14 ends defeated 1.T Fribbins 2. S Thorne 3. D Nancarrow and Sk P Fredericks 12 shots 7 ends

Woolgoolga 75 shots 34 ends 2 rinks 9 points lost to Nambucca Heads 49 shots 29 ends 1 rink 1 point

Grade 4 Pennant Round 4 Saturday 27/3/21

Woolgoolga vs Macksville

1. B Merchant 2. T Marotta 3. W Fuller and Sk S Dodd 23 shots 12 ends defeated 1. P Carlow 2. B Howard 3. B Down and Sk N Pollard 17 shots 9 ends

1. G Lund 2. R Bennell 3. T Allen and Sk D Valentine 20 shots 12 ends defeated 1. P Fox jnr 2. G Soyka 3. G McMahon and Sk M Coleman lost 12 shots 9 ends

1. H Katala 2. R Kaufmann 3. M Stewart and Sk J Hurrell 25 shots 12 ends defeated 1. B Howard 2. M McMahon 3. A Shearer and Sk A Laird 19 shots and 9 ends

Woolgoolga 68 shots 36 ends 3 rinks 10 points defeated Macksville 48 shots 27 ends 0 rinks 0 points

Grade 7 Pennant Round 4 Saturday 27/3/21

Woolgoolga vs Park Beach

1. G Pallister 2. A Boyden 3. S Bailey and Sk N Womersley 10 shots 7 ends lost to 1.N Dean 2. G Chalmers 3. M Proud and Sk K Cutmore 25 shots 14 ends

1. G McInerney 2. F Cacciattolo 3. R Whelan and SK L Walsh 17 shots 8 ends lost to 1.R Shephard 2. A McKee 3. R Host and Sk L Frail 21 shots 13 ends

1. D Mason 2. J Thompson 3. B Kowal and Sk M Stuckings 16 shots 8 ends lost to1. R O’Keefe 2. J Holmes 3. B Nicholson and Sk R Baker 28 shots 13 ends

Woolgoolga 43 shots 23 ends 0 rinks 0 points lost to Park Beach 74 shots 40 ends 3 rinks 10 points

Tuesday 30/3/21

S Rogers and B Merchant defeated J Taylor and B Sweedman 20 – 19

S Bailey and R Bennell defeated G Pallister and G McInerney 19 – 15

R Whelan and T Marotta defeated J Hurrell and T Allen 24 – 14

D Valentine and S Dodd defeated G Lane and G Lund 29 – 10

F Cacciattolo and P Buck defeated L Walsh and N Womersley 24 – 17

Lucky Rinks 1. R Whelan and T Marotta 2. F Cacciattolo and P Buck

No Jackpot

Friday 2/4/21

C Dodd and S Dodd defeated N Haines and J Hampstead 21 – 12

V O’Brien and J Weston defeated Lorna Walsh and N Womersley 20 -15

T Marotta and M Mulligan defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 28 – 11

M Hines and T Allen defeated F Cacciattolo and J Brooks 21 – 12

G Lane and J Hurrell defeated M Hodge and Laurie Walsh 31 – 14

J Martin and M Stuckings defeated J Gibbins and R Shaw 24 – 12

M Brookes and H Katala defeated R Bennell and H Shutz 22 – 16

D Valentine and V Valentine defeated B Sweedman and D Mason 36 – 8

J Taylor and P Buck defeated S Rogers and T McKenzie 23 – 18

J Wilcox and J Burgess defeated C Mitchell and S Bailey 20 – 18

Lucky Rinks 1. G Lane and J Hurrell 2. J Taylor and P Buck

3. M Hines and T Allen

Jackpot V O’Brien, J Weston, Lorna Walsh, N Womersley and J Taylor, P Buck,

S Rogers and T McKenzie

By Glenn LANE