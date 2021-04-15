Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Results

WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Results

Tuesday 6/4/21 Abandoned due to rain

Friday 9/4/21

J Gibbins and S Bailey defeated V O’Brien and M Short 23 – 21

D Valentine and V Valentine defeated G Lane and G Pallister 17 – 15

J Thompson and R Gurber defeated H Pallister and J Hurrell 31 – 11

M Hodge and Laurie Walsh defeated G Burgess and J Wilcox 33 – 8

B Richards, Lorna Walsh and N Womersley defeated S Sweeney, M Hopes and J Womersley 17 -16

J Martin and M Stuckings defeated H Schutz and R Bennell 20 – 17

N Haines and J Hampstead defeated B Gurber and B Sweedman 26 – 13

J Taylor and P Buck defeated M Brookes and H Katala 23 – 11

Lucky Rinks 1. J Thompson and R Gurber 2. J Gibbins and S Bailey

3. B Richards, Lorna Walsh and N Womersley

 

By Glenn LANE

