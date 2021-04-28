WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Results
Tuesday 20/4/21
J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated N Womersley and L Walsh 22 – 11
G Pallister and G McInerney defeated T Mc Kenzie and P Buck 32 – 10
J Hurrell and T Allen defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 32 – 14
R Bennell and S Bailey defeated J Kitto and D Mason 23 – 12
K O’Sullivan, J Weston and J Thompson defeated P Hemming, R Baguley and T Marotta 18 – 17
Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Results
Friday 23/4/21
N Wood and T Allen defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 38 – 11
J Hinchley and S Bailey defeated B Richards and B Parker 26 – 14
J Taylor and P Buck defeated Lorna Walsh and N Womersley 20 – 18
J Burgess and M Hopes defeated N Haines and J Womersley 21 – 16
V Valentine and D Valentine defeated Laurie Walsh and G Pallister 25 – 8
B French and R Whelan defeated J Martin and M Stuckings 22 – 15
M Brookes and H Katala defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 19 – 15
R Gurber and B Sweedman defeated H Shutz and R Bennell 24 – 12
T Marotta and J Hurrell defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 21 – 14
Congratulations to 3 Woolgoolga bowlers, Rae Gurber, Val Valentine and Dave Valentine who have recently passed their official training to become fully qualified coaches.
By Glenn LANE