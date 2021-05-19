Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 19, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Results Tuesday 20/4/21 J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated N Womersley and L Walsh 22 – 11 G Pallister and G McInerney defeated T Mc Kenzie and P Buck 32 – 10 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 32 – 14 R Bennell and S Bailey defeated J Kitto and D Mason 23 – 12 K O’Sullivan, J Weston and J Thompson defeated P Hemming, R Baguley and T Marotta 18 – 17 Friday 23/4/21 N Wood and T Allen defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 38 – 11 J Hinchley and S Bailey defeated B Richards and B Parker 26 – 14 J Taylor and P Buck defeated Lorna Walsh and N Womersley 20 – 18 J Burgess and M Hopes defeated N Haines and J Womersley 21 – 16 V Valentine and D Valentine defeated Laurie Walsh and G Pallister 25 – 8 B French and R Whelan defeated J Martin and M Stuckings 22 – 15 M Brookes and H Katala defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 19 – 15 R Gurber and B Sweedman defeated H Shutz and R Bennell 24 – 12 T Marotta and J Hurrell defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 21 – 14 Tuesday 27/4/21 P Hemming and K O’Sullivan defeated G Lane and N Wood 25 – 17 R Bennell and S Bailey defeated R Whelan and T Marotta 30 – 15 N Womersley and L Walsh defeated J Taylor and B Sweedman 29 – 9 F Cacciattolo and J Brooks defeated R Baguley and J Weston 33 – 3 G Pallister and G McInerney defeated P Buck and T Mc Kenzie 18 – 17 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated B Parker and B Richards 33 – 11 V Valentine and S Dodd defeated B Merchant and D Mason 27 – 8 Lucky Rinks 1. R Bennell and S Bailey 2. J Hurrell and T Allen Jackpot J Hurrell, T Allen, B Parker and B Richard Friday 30/4/21 N Hunter, B Richards and J Thompson defeated P Hunter, B Parker and T Allen 12 – 8 J Taylor and P Buck defeated V O’Brien and M Hodge 12 – 8 J Hinchley and S Bailey defeated J Flynn and V Valentine 17 – 16 H Shutz and R Bennell defeated J Kitto and M Stuckings 12 – 10 J Hurrell and B Merchant defeated M Hopes and B Sweedman 24 – 8 Lorna Walsh and N Womersley defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 13 – 11 M Brookes and N Wood defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 12 – 11 Tuesday 4/5/21 J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated L Walsh and N Womersley 19 – 14 T Mc Kenzie and P Buck defeated D Wesney and M Boyden 21 – 16 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated G Pallister and G McInerney 19 – 18 J Langley and G Lund defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 23 – 20 R Bennell and S Bailey defeated P Hemming and K O’Sullivan 26 – 16 N Wood and R Whelan defeated R Baguley and J Weston 28 – 14 V Valentine and S Dodd defeated J Clarke and D Mason 28 – 8 Friday 7/5/21 V O’Brien and W Bracher defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 21 – 12 M Hodge and A Boyden defeated R Whelan and T Marotta 16 – 15 J Langley and J Thompson defeated H Shutz and M Hopes 35 – 9 G Pallister and J Hurrell defeated Lorna Walsh and N Womersley 19 – 17 H Katala and T Allen defeated M Brookes and N Wood 26 – 12 S Rogers and B Merchant defeated J Martin and M Stuckings 24 – 13 S Sweeney and J Thompson defeated V Valentine and D Valentine 18 – 17 N Haines and J Womersley defeated J Hinchley and S Bailey 19 – 17 G Chalmers and M Proud defeated J Taylor and P Buck 22 – 14 R Host and L Fraie defeated R Wesney and D Wesney 28 – 15 Tuesday 11/5/21 R Bennell and S Bailey defeated P Hatton and D Mason 25 – 16 J Taylor and B Sweedman defeated G Pallister and N Wood 17 – 12 V Valentine and S Dodd defeated T Mc Kenzie and P Buck 30 – 7 F Cacciattolo and J Brooks defeated J Langley and H Schutz 20 – 13 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated G Lund and M Tull 24 – 22 R Baguley and J Weston defeated D Wesney and A Boyden 29 – 21 S Rogers and B Merchant defeated B Richards and B Parker 19 – 15 Friday 14/5/21 J Taylor and P Buck defeated R Wesney and D Wesney 32 – 13 J Kowal and B Kowal defeated G Burgess and M Hopes 15 – 14 J Langley and B Sweedman defeated N Haines and J Womersley 30 – 15 H Shutz and R Bennell defeated S Rogers and B Merchant 21 – 19 J Hampstead and N Womersley defeated J Thompson and M Hodge 29 – 15 J Martin and M Stuckings defeated W Bracher and G Lane 23 – 18 V O’Brien and D Porta defeated B Gurber and R Gurber 24 – 13 M Brookes and N Wood defeated J Hinchley and S Bailey 21 – 17 H Katala and T Allen defeated M Campos and S Sweeney 22 – 10 T Marotta and J Hurrell defeated M Short and H Dunbar 22 – 11 Lucky Rinks 1. J Langley and B Sweedman 2. J Martin and M Stuckings 3. J Kowal and B Kowal No Jackpot By Glenn LANE