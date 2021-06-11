Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 11, 2021 WOOLGOOLGA Men’s Bowling Club Pairs Results Tuesday 1/6/21 F Cacciattolo and C Attard defeated R Baguley and J Weston 17 – 15 N Womersley and L Walsh defeated G Pallister and G McInerney 27 – 13 J Hurrell and T Allen defeated N Wood and B Sweedman 39 – 11 D Wesney and A Boyden defeated I Abraham and G Lund 25 – 13 T Mc Kenzie and P Buck defeated G Lane and B Kowal 23 – 13 S Bailey and R Bennell defeated B Richards and B Parker 20 – 11 Lucky Rinks 1. S Bailey and R Bennell 2. N Womersley and L Walsh No Jackpot Woolgoolga Men’s Bowling Club 2/4/2 Results Friday 4/6/21 J Hinchley and S Bailey defeated N Haines and J Hampstead 18 – 17 H Katala and T Allen defeated M Hack and R Hack 21 – 13 W Brasher and M Short defeated M Purnell and C Purnell 32 – 18 V Valentine and D Valentine defeated R Wesney and D Wesney 31 – 16 D Abraham and I Abraham defeated J Gibbons and R Shaw 28 – 14 Lorna Walsh and N Womersley defeated J Kowal and B Kowal 20 – 11 J Martin and M Stuckings defeated G Burgess and J Wilcox 24 – 14 M Kearns and W Fuller defeated S Sweeney and Laurie Walsh 22 – 20 F Cacciattolo and J Brooks defeated R Bennell and M Hopes 22 – 15 J Taylor and P Buck defeated B Richards and B Parker 29 – 11 G Lane and J Hurrell defeated H Pallister and G Pallister 24 – 20 S Dodd and J Thompson defeated V O’Brien and J Womersley 39 – 12 Lucky Rinks 1. S Dodd and J Thompson 2. Lorna Walsh and N Womersley 3. W Brasher and M Short 4. V Valentine and D Valentine No Jackpot By Glenn LANE