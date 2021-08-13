Woolgoolga Performing Arts opens new dedicated Music Studio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Performing Arts is launching into a new era of offerings this week, with the opening of its new Music Studio, as refurbishments of the whole building are completed.

Under new ownership since 2020, the building was bought by the previous tenants, Jade Naidu and Jackson Gray; Jade having run Woolgoolga Performing Arts and Naidu Theatre Company from the premises.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Jack (Jade’s husband) and I couldn’t accept that the building would be sold and re-developed after our lease ended, so we worked with the owner to make sure the studio stayed in the community; we even sold our home to make sure of this,” Jade tells News Of The Area.

“This is an arts success story,” she said.

The former Woolgoolga Dance Studio has been in the community for thirty years operating out of various local

halls and has been a huge part of the community.

“The Studio moved into the current building 18 years ago and I took over in 2020, renaming it Woolgoolga Performing Arts.”

The new Music Studio is in an upstairs space which used to be a residential unit.

“Currently we have four instructors teaching guitar, singing, piano and drums.

“Our dream is to create a Performing Arts Centre for Woolgoolga, upgrading the studios downstairs, investing in upgrading the facilities and creating the Music Studio.

“Current classes cover drama, theatre, singing, acting, dance, yoga and Pilates.

“Our singing, guitar and piano classes now have a dedicated space for music.”

The couple took over the studio in January 2020, just six weeks before the pandemic hit.

“Within two months of us moving in COVID hit and we were closed for three months.

“During that time, we built an app giving our community online access to classes.

“It has been tough for the last 18 months, but when you are community minded and focussed, we can achieve it together.

“The community backed us the whole time, which we are really grateful for,” said Jade.

By Andrea FERRARI