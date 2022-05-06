Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio dancers to perform at Sharks vs Titans game

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG dancers from Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio (WPAS) are over the moon after hearing the news of their latest performance opportunity, dancing pre-match and at halftime for the Sharks versus Titans game being held at the C. ex Coffs International Stadium on 18 June 2022.

“After many years being involved with the working committee as the performing arts representative for the complex, it’s such an honour that our work is coming full circle,” Jade Naidu, Artistic Director at WPAS told News Of The Area.



“We are excited to represent Woolgoolga and the arts in one of the biggest sporting events in the state.

“This is such an amazing opportunity especially because of how devastating the last couple of years have been for our industry.

“Opportunities like this don’t come around every day, and to be able to pair the arts with sports together so harmoniously instead of separate fields, in competition with each other, is exactly what our community in Woolgoolga is all about.

“Our young performers are really excited to show the crowds what they can do, we are very grateful.”

The WPAS Vocational Training Program (VTP) Elite Senior students will be performing as the entertainment and are feeling honoured to perform locally in Coffs Harbour at such an exciting event.

Performers will rehearse every week to make sure they are providing the highest quality entertainment possible for the game, Jade told NOTA.

WPAS performer Makenzie Davidson-Hill said about the opportunity, “I was so excited when we were told we were performing.

“It was the first thing I said to my mum and dad when I got in the car.

“I was squealing with excitement! I’m excited and nervous all at the same time – there will be a lot of people watching but such an amazing thing that we are getting to do.

“I haven’t done anything outside of local WPAS shows and productions, so this is a new experience that we are so grateful to be part of.”

By Andrea FERRARI