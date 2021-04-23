Woolgoolga Probus Club celebrate Changeover of Office Bearers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Probus Club of Woolgoolga celebrated the annual Changeover of Office Bearers at a recent luncheon.

After an unusual year members appreciated the opportunity to get together and to thank President Laurie Pilon who saw the Club through the challenges of Covid-19 in 2020 and to congratulate her on being elected to lead the Club for another year.

Laurie thanked members for their support and looked forward to a busy year fulfilling the code of Probus Clubs for friendship, fun and fellowship.

The Woolgoolga Probus Club runs a program of social outings, coffee mornings and general meetings with interesting and challenging guest speakers.

Membership is open to active retirees and enquiries can be made to Sue on 0437695198 or Noreen on 0410466188.

By Robyn ROOTH