Woolgoolga Probus Club welcome new President and Committee

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Previous President Larry Richmond presenting new President Laurie Pilon with the official Chain of Office.

 

WOOLGOOLGA Probus Club is a group of active retirees who meet regularly for friendship and fun.

After a hiatus of several months more than forty members joined together last week for a Christmas lunch and the Changeover Celebrations to welcome a new President and the 2021 Committee.

Laurie spoke about her lengthy wait as President-elect and welcomed the opportunity to move forward next year with some interesting and challenging speakers and some exciting social outings.

Plans are underway for a group tour to Norfolk Island and the first outing planned for 2021 is a visit to an alpaca farm.

If you would like to learn more about the Woolgoolga probus Club please call Noreen on 0410466188.

New members are always welcome.

 

By Robyn ROOTH

