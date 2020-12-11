Woolgoolga Probus Club welcome new President and Committee

WOOLGOOLGA Probus Club is a group of active retirees who meet regularly for friendship and fun.
After a hiatus of several months more than forty members joined together last week for a Christmas lunch and the Changeover Celebrations to welcome a new President and the 2021 Committee.
Previous President Larry Richmond presented new President Laurie Pilon with the official Chain of Office.
Laurie spoke about her lengthy wait as President-elect and welcomed the opportunity to move forward next year with some interesting and challenging speakers and some exciting social outings.
Plans are underway for a group tour to Norfolk Island and the first outing planned for 2021 is a visit to an alpaca farm.
If you would like to learn more about the Woolgoolga probus Club please call Noreen on 0410466188.
New members are always welcome.
By Robyn ROOTH