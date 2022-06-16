Woolgoolga Red Cross busy as usual with teas and teddies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Red Cross members and volunteers continue to provide support to vulnerable community members in a variety of ways.

“This week the Rotary-sponsored Sewing Room members showed their support with a donation of skins for the valuable Trauma Teddies which have been so important in reaching out to children in the recovery work done by volunteers in flood affected areas,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.



Red Cross Coordinator Doreen Liddle reports that the teddies are beautifully knitted and she is thrilled and grateful for the donations which will be distributed across a wide range of services.

Recently Doreen and Branch President Carol Rowe made a trip to Coffs Harbour Health Campus hospital to determine where the teddies could be most useful and they were thrilled with the eagerness of nursing staff to receive a regular supply.

Another Branch project is the HINIVUU packs for newborn and premature babies which contain beanies, booties and blankets.

Again, the members of the Sewing Room have donated multiple blankets in the most beautiful colours to be given as needed at the hospital Maternity Unit where project coordinator Sue Perry says she is delighted with the great addition to supplies.

The Branch’s regular activity is the monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea (FAT) scheduled for the last Friday in the month.

In May the audience in attendance was delighted with entertainment by young people from the Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio who impressed the audience with their talent, energy and love of dance.

“The team from The Reality Program, Jake and Jenn, also enthused us with their group fitness ideas and personalities,” said Robyn.

“Of course, the afternoon tea goodies were also a great success and very popular.”

This month, on Friday 24 June at 2pm at the Seniors Centre, there will again be a great afternoon of music, sing-a-longs, jokes and good home baked food.

“Simon Peutrill will delight us with his saxophone playing and Leah from the pharmacy will help us with advice on sleep issues.”

Everyone is welcome for a fun, warm and happy afternoon.

Any enquiries please phone Judy on 0408 354 422.

By Andrea FERRARI