Woolgoolga Red Cross Friendship Teas bounce back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACK in the swing of its Friendship Afternoon Teas (FAT), Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch members are delighted that the first two months of their revitalised FAT get togethers have bounced back with a thriving attendance.

“Providing a line-up of great local entertainment, music and sing-a-longs with lots of old favourites and, of course, tasty homemade food, it was very special to see so many people turn up, some familiar faces and many new to the afternoon,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The raffles are, as always, a great success too, with a fruit tray donated by Woolworths and multiple prizes ensuring that monies raised contribute to the humanitarian work of the Red Cross.

The next FAT will be held on Friday 27 May at 2pm at the Seniors Centre in Boundary St, Woolgoolga.

Entry is only $2 and covers everything.

“Everyone, especially seniors, are invited to attend for a most enjoyable afternoon.”

Entertainment this month will be provided by students from Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio.

“These young people are always a delight to see, with their energy and talent.”

Also joining this third FAT are Jenn and Jake who operate the Reality Program at the Seniors Centre and have a range of exercise classes and activities.

“They will be encouraging us to get moving and improve our health in easy ways,” said Robyn.

The FATs have been going for over 30 years and members are convinced that they continue to provide a service in our local community with an outing for residents and support from local entertainers and schoolchildren.

Woolgoolga Red Cross Coordinator Kerry Chaffey reports that while the FAT is a feature of the humanitarian work of Branch members, there are many other opportunities to be involved.

The Woolgoolga Branch is always keen to provide services in the local community.

“Members have been particularly active recently in supporting flood relief, either by fundraising or by collecting donations,” said Kerry.

At the same time members help by making Telecross calls to vulnerable and isolated residents, or by knitting and completing Trauma Teddies for distribution to various agencies.

If you would like to assist in any of the Branch programs or have questions about the FAT please call Robyn on 0418 646 801.

By Andrea FERRARI