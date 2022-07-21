Woolgoolga Red Cross readies for another year of good works

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWELVE months of achievements were celebrated by members and supporters of the Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch, who gathered together on 12 July to recognise the good works and to prepare for the year and challenges ahead.

Outgoing President Carol Rowe reported the changes and great successes achieved by the volunteers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

These included the Trauma Teddy program which continues to provide lovable and cuddly soft toys for distressed young children through donations to the Coffs Hospital, ambulance stations, doctors and dentist surgeries.

“Red Cross Calling in 2022 coincided with a major Flood Appeal and again our local community gave support with enormous generosity,” Robyn Rooth, from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

“The monthly Friendship Afternoon Teas returned tentatively after Covid shutdowns but have been invigorated with great collaborations with local entertainers and a strong volunteer support team.

“While the Hands On Team are as yet unable to return to volunteering at the Retirement Village they are well prepared to activate the program as soon as possible.

“Finally, the emergency support-trained volunteers have had a very busy year with floods and providing ongoing support for people devastated by bushfires,” she said.

In attendance, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh thanked team members for their compassion and dedication.

He complimented their experience and depth of training, and spoke of how important their contribution was to the well-being of victims of natural disasters.

Elections were conducted by newly-appointed Red Cross Regional Manager Celeste Hartmann.

Carol Rowe was re-elected as President and other Office Bearers were confirmed: Vice President Helen Michener, Secretary Annette Dodsworth, Assistant Secretary Sue Perry, Vice President Kerry Chaffey and Treasurer Trish Pope.

Long-service medals were presented to Helen and Paul Hunt.

The afternoon’s celebrations concluded with congratulations and best wishes from Zone Representative Maureen Hammond, “and of course afternoon tea,” said Robyn.

The Friendship Afternoon Teas are one of the branch’s most successful programs and this month it will take place at the Seniors Centre from 2pm on Friday 29 July.

“Come along to learn about some Tai Chi moves and hear some great music.

“As usual there will be sing-a-longs, jokes, and a fabulous home-cooked afternoon tea, all for only $2 to help the work of the Red Cross.

“Everyone, especially seniors, are invited and more information can be obtained from Kerry on 0475 774 663,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI