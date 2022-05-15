Woolgoolga Residents Unhappy With Council Approach To Whale Trail And Bike Lane

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT Council’s April 28 meeting, the Whale Trail and Trial Bike Lane projects in Woolgoolga were considered by Councillors.

Four alternate options for pathway width and alignment around the corner of Pollack Esplanade and Carrington Street were considered for the Woolgoolga Whale Trail.



Council resolved to proceed with Option C – construction of a 2.5m wide elevated path that follows the road alignment around the reconstructed road corner.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Paul Amos said there has been a long history of conversations on this project but is glad to see that broad agreement has been reached to proceed with Option C.

He said, “Council must now seek the necessary environmental approvals as a matter of priority and urgency as grant monies need to be expended in certain timeframes.”

The next step will be seeking environmental approvals because the potential removal of nine trees is involved in this Option.

Council says appropriate mechanisms will be put in place to ensure pedestrian safety in areas near road traffic.

The Mayor said to optimise the safety of cyclists and avoid impacts to Clarence Street for the trial bike lane, Council resolved to create an appropriate transition from the existing footway in Clarence Street to the on-road cycleway in Beach Street.

The on-road protected cycleway will run along Beach Street from River Street to Boundary Street where it will ramp onto the roadside verge and continue as a new, 3.0m wide shared path to Wharf Street.

The new shared path avoids changes to the angle parking between Boundary Street and Wharf Street while providing a comfortable and safe route for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Cr Amos said, “Again we need to be full steam ahead here as time is running out to make use of this grant money.

“What hasn’t been understood by many is that the on-road bike lane trial is essentially community consultation in action, you try before you buy.

“Sure it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but we need to see what’s possible and this trial will allow that to happen.”

It isn’t everyone’s cup of tea because the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA) is unhappy with both results.

NBRA spokesperson Ray Willing told News Of The Area that his group and the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce met with two Council staff about the Whale Trail and it was a disappointing meeting.

“We didn’t understand Option C and, after meeting with two Council officers, we are asking Council for further clarification,” he said.

Mr Willing said the community consultation that was supposed to happen in regards to the options has not occurred.

NBRA and the Chamber of Commerce sent a joint letter to Council on 26 April, but it did not appear to influence Council’s decision.

Mr Willing said, “We want the Whale Trail to be iconic, and if the $1 million allocated is not enough, we are prepared for it to be built in stages.

“We want to be sure that the entire whale trail is built with quality.”

With regard to the bike lane, Mr Willing said making use of grant money is not an appropriate way “to see what’s possible” when an accident is a possibility

“We believe it is unsafe, will lead to bottle necks, will take away parking and is a waste of NSW taxpayers’ money.”

Mr Willing is hopeful that negotiations can continue about both projects.

By Andrew VIVIAN