WOOLGOOLGA RSL Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 20 April.

Tuesday 20 April was a beautiful day for 28 ladies to play a 4BBB – Best 2 Scores game on Safety Beach golf course, especially as conditions are pretty good now we have sunshine. Winners were Karina Bettision, Judy Boyle , Kathy Coombs and Joanne Elwood with 79pts. First runners-up Marian Brading, Gaile Mackenzie, Merryl Kyburz and Rose Morrow 74pts. Second runners-up Yolly Gallacher, Allyson Turner, Glenda Kennedy and Linda MacDonald 73pts.

Good results ladies.

Thank you Janelle Coleman for donating the raffle won by Di Macrae.

Tuesday 27 is stableford and shootout qualifier, Friday the annual interclub challenge with Grafton will be played at Grafton so please advise Marian ASAP if you wish to take part in that visit.

It’s always a good match.

Tuesday 4 May is Canadian Foursomes.

The pennant year has commenced and Woolgoolga started with a win against Nambucca Heads played at Macksville.

Well done to the five that participated.

A great start to the year on a boggy course.

Don’t forget the extra practice you get if you join in the very social 9 hole Wine Run playable over the week.

Pro Terry is available for lessons, clothing and equipment at the Pro Shop.

Good golfing.

By Marilyn ELY