WOOLGOOLGA RSL Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 27 April.

What a great day to play golf!

Twenty two ladies played an 18 hole stableford plus shootout qualifier on the beautiful Safety Beach golf course on Tuesday 27 April.

The course is playing very well and the winner of the day was Gaile Mackenzie with 40pts. Great golf Gaile.

Runner-up Carole Stone 38pt, 2nd runner-up Lorraine Broomfield 36pts and 3rd runner-up Merryl Kyburz 34pts.

NTP 4th Joanne Elwood, 9th Kathy Coombs and 11th Aileen McFarlane.

Thank you Allyson Turner for donating the raffle won by Carole Stone.

Invitations to play competitions at other clubs are on our notice board so make sure you don’t miss getting your name in if you wish to play these comps.

Our 9 hole Wine Run is always playable over the week and a social way to get in extra practice.

New members and players are always welcome and Pro Terry is happy to provide lessons, equipment and clothing.

By Marilyn ELY