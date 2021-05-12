0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA RSL Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 4 May.

The weather is still keeping us guessing but twenty two ladies arrived at Safety Beach golf course to play a Canadian Foursomes on Tuesday 4 May.

Winners were Leanne Clark and Merryl Kyburz 69 ½ pts.

First runners-up Karen Bellamy and Lorraine Broomfield 70 ½ pts.

Second runners-up Aileen McFarlane and Lyn Reilly 72pts.

Balls went to Cathy Anderson and Lexine Bailey.

Thank you Di Richards for donating the raffle won by Lex Bailey.

Tuesday 11 is the third round of the Monthly Medal and Veterans Ball competition.

Keep your eye on the notice board and nominate for the visits you wish to make.

Preparations are once again underway for our delayed Open Day and anyone unable to play but able to help where needed on the day, please advise any committee members.

Your assistance would be invaluable as a number of our members are presently off travelling. New members and players are always welcome at our friendly club and it’s exciting to see things already starting to happen at the Club due to our take-over by Wyong Leagues Club. Their enthusiasm is infectious and we thank them.

The 9 hole Wine Run comp is a very social way to squeeze in extra practice and maybe win a nice bottle of wine.

Contact Pro Terry at the Pro Shop for lessons, equipment and clothing.