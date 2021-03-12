Woolgoolga RSL Women’s Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was a very wet Safety Beach golf course on Tuesday 2 March for 23 ladies to play the first Medal round of the year and it was reflected in the recorded scores.

Division 1 winner was Rose Morrow 86 nett, runner-up Merryl Kyburz 88 nett.

Division 2 winner Wendy Rogers 81 nett, runner-up Yolly Gallacher 82 nett and Division 3 winner Cathy Anderson with a very nice 78 nett, runner-up Aileen MacFarlane 85 nett on c/b from Glenda Kennedy.

NTP 4th for Div. 3 Karina Bettison, 9th for Div. 2 Laurie Pilon.

Balls went to Gaile Mackenzie, Lyn Reilly, Lorraine Broomfield and Glenda Kennedy. Thank you Penny Andrews for donating the raffle won by Janelle Coleman.

Tuesday 9 is a coloured ball game and shootout qualifier, Tuesday 16 is stableford and shootout qualifier, and Tuesday 23 is our Open Day.

Make sure your name is registered for these games and the 9 hole Wine Run will provide some extra practice.

New members and players are always welcome at our friendly club.

By Marilyn ELY