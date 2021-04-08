Woolgoolga RSL Women’s Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA RSL Women’s Golf Club competition Tuesday 30 March.

Well March is over and winter is on it’s way.

The mornings have a definite chill now but thank goodness daylight saving is over and we can get out on Safety Beach golf course for an early game.

Tuesday 30 brought out 25 ladies to play a 2 Person Ambrose and the winners were Karen Bellamy and Lexine Bailey with 81/69 ¼ pts on c/b from Gaile Mackenzie and Marian Brading. Third were Leanne Clark and Merryl Kyburz 84/70 ¾ pts.

Balls went to Lorraine Broomfield and Kathy Coombs, Wendy Rogers and Yolly Gallacher, Lynne Reilly and Aileen McFarlane.

Thank you Judy Boyle for donating the raffle won by Leanne Clark.

Tuesday 6 April is 2nd round Monthly Medal and Veteran Ball competition and Tuesday 13 is Vs Par.

The ground staff are doing a wonderful job keeping our beautiful course playable and Pro Terry is available to give lessons and provide equipment and clothing.

Our 9 hole Wine Run is a great way to meet new players who are always welcome at our very friendly club.

By Marilyn ELY