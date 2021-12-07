Woolgoolga Seahorses sign Gundagai Tigers best and fairest for 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Woolgoolga Seahorses have helped to bolster their playing ranks for the 2022 season by signing one of Group 9 Rugby League’s best players.

The Seahorses will welcome Gundagai Tigers fullback Dane O’Hehir for the 2022 Group 2 Rugby League season.

The 27-year-old is coming off a tremendous 2021 season for the Tigers where he won both the clubs best and fairest and players player awards.

It was the second year in a row he had won the awards after a standout season in 2020.

In addition to his recent individual awards, O’Hehir was part of the Gundagai Tigers premiership side in 2020, as the Tigers looked to defend their title this year from fourth position before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In announcing the signing on its social media platform, the Woolgoolga Seahorses expressed their delight with O’Hehir’s arrival.

“We are excited to announce a massive 2022 signing, welcome Dane O’Hehir we could not be more excited, this is the beginning of massive things to come in the next few weeks for our club.”

Making the move from the Riverina to the Mid North Coast, O’Hehir was looking forward to joining the Seahorses and being a part of what promises to be a strong Group 2 competition in 2022.

““It’s (Woolgoolga) a club quite like Gundagai. it’s a small town with a good culture around their footy,” he said.

“They haven’t won a comp before, and they are excited for their chances for next year and it would be awesome to win a comp for the first time with them.

“It should be pretty strong too, Greg Inglis (Macksville) is playing in it, and Sam Burgess (Orara Valley) is coaching and maybe playing.”

By Aiden BURGESS