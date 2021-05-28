Woolgoolga students in National Student Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA High School, Year 11 students Angela Poultney and Quinn Watson flew to Sydney on May 18 to be part of the inaugural DOVES (Department of Student Voices in Education) Student Council.

The 28-member student council was created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was realised there was no formal structure through which to access student views.

The council seeks innovative student voices to design, implement and contribute to inclusive and positive change in the NSW education system, and is a forum for the Education Minister to actively engage with a diverse range of student voices.



Angela told News Of The Area, “We were given a tour of NSW Parliament House, followed by the first DOVES council AGM in the Legislative Council chamber, to which Sarah Mitchell, Minister for Education, formally inducted all students into the council.

“We had discussions about ways education in NSW could be improved, and heard numerous departmental representatives present ideas, policies and projects and gave our opinions, ideas, asked questions and consulted with a variety of high-ranking department officials.”

After a rigorous application process for the highly prestigious role, Angela and Quinn were selected as two of three members to represent the Rural North Educational Directorate.

They’ll be involved in talks about education and educational policy with the Minister and the other student councillors throughout the year.

“Attending the first DOVES meeting was such a privilege and most definitely an incredible experience.

“We have an amazing and diverse group of students on the council.

“I look forward to working with DOVES and representing the Far North Coast, regional communities and also people with vision impairment and disabilities – it’s an exciting prospect that we (students) as key stakeholders in education might finally have a valid and impactful voice.

“Rest assured if these students are our future it looks immensely bright.”

By Andrea FERRARI