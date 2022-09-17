Woolgoolga Talent Show returns this October

THE Woolgoolga Talent Show returns to the Woolgoolga C.ex Club on Saturday 22 October for another fun-filled show of talent and prizes.

The last show in April 2021 wowed the crowd with a spectacular showcase of local talent which left celebrity judge Jack Thompson lost for words.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Former NSW Woman of the Year and Lions Club of Woolgoolga President Jean Vickery explained the show is returning after popular demand.

“To bring people together for an affordable fun night and raise money for Cando Cancer Trust, this wonderful organisation supports local patients and families who are attending the North Coast Cancer Institute,” said the bubbly octogenarian.

“It’s a great night, with nineteen singers, dancers and musicians of great talent.”

Following the success of the previous Talent Show, the Lions Club wanted to bring it back after a Covid hiatus.

“They all loved it and wanted more, the performers loved performing on stage.

“We are very lucky to have Jack Thompson back again and we are also writing to Russell Crowe,” concluded Jean.

By David WIGLEY