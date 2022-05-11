Woolgoolga Wildcats women kick off season with 1-0 win over Boambee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Woolgoolga Wildcats kicked off the 2022 season with a 1-0 win over Boambee in the women’s second division last Saturday.

The football club has been nurturing juniors into the senior ranks as the club continues to grow its female player base, as Club President Peter Knott explained.

“The second division Wildcats team are a mix of players at Woolgoolga United FC this season.

“We have our most senior player in Kim Batty to our youngest players who played girls 16s last season,” he said.

And it is the progression of female juniors that is propelling aspirations for a division one team.

“It is a season of rebuilding as we look forward to being able to play first division in coming seasons.

“The girls are enjoying their football and working to help develop our young players.”

The wet start to the season hasn’t put a dampener on registration numbers which may lead to new facilities.

“The club is looking forward to another good season with around 420 registered members.

“This will hopefully get our new change rooms started and also the lighting upgrade to be done during the season,” he said.

By David WIGLEY