Woolgoolga Women’s Golf

MEMBERS contested the Club Foursomes Championships which resulted in very close scores and required a play off for the Gross Winners and a countback to determine the Nett Winners.

Unfortunately, a set of circumstances led to the play off being delayed and held after this week’s Monthly Medal.

Reigning champions, Karen Bellamy and Marian Brading took out the event, with a win on the second playoff hole.

Leanne Clark and Lexine Bailey, who had lost this contest were successful in winning the Nett Championship in a countback.

Results can’t be much tighter than that.

The sixth Monthly Medal for this year was held on Tuesday and another close result saw Merryl Kyburz defeat Karen Bellamy in Division one with a better nett score from level gross scores of 96.

Division two was won by Dianne Scott 102/71, who hasn’t played an 18 hole round in quite some time.

Great to see her back and playing well.

Runner-up was Lyn Reilly.

Division three medal winner was Cathy Anderson who has been in the winners’ circle regularly of late.

Newcomer Alicia Bailey was runner-up.

The best Gross Score was won by Merryl Kyburz on a countback.

The competition also served as a Match Play qualifier and the 16 qualifiers now have two weeks to complete their first round matches.

Good luck to all those who made it through.

Our pennants team went down to Bellingen on Monday last but still have two matches to play to redeem that loss.

Good luck to the team for the last two rounds.

The nine hole social Wine run is still played every week and more players are taking part as the weather warms up.

The club is conducting clinics for beginners on three consecutive Fridays in September.

The clinics will be led by our pro, Terry Perfrement and supported by club members.

Morning tea will be provided for the participants.

Bookings can be made through the proshop on 6654 2111.

The club extends our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our Publicity Officer, Marilyn Ely who is currently in John Hunter Hospital.

We miss you, Marilyn.

By Marian BRADING