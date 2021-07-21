0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a big week for Woolgoolga Women’s Golf, the July Monthly Medal was played, we hosted the WGCNC District Medal and conducted our annual Denise Hamilton Memorial ‘Tee Off for Breast Cancer’ Day.

The course was a sea of pink yesterday as players donned their pink outfits to raise funds for Breast Cancer Trials and to honour the memory of former member, Denise Hamilton who passed away from breast cancer.

The day was a three person Ambrose format which is always lots of fun.

The winning group were Kerry Slater, Gaile Mackenzie and Marian Brading with a 65 score. Runners-up were Rose Morrow, Lexine Bailey and Alicia Bailey. Donations, raffles and proceeds of the book library raised over $600 for the Breast Cancer Trials.

On Monday, visiting players from across the WGCNC District arrived at Woolgoolga to contest their division medals.

A Grade winner was Crescent Head’s Tiffany Paul with 74 nett and runner-up was Sawtell’s Glenys Davidson.

B Grade winner was Sue McPherson from Port Macquarie with 37 stableford points followed by Deidre Stewart from Sawtell.

Local Cathy Anderson, was victorious in C Grade with a good score of 35 stableford points and second place went to Margaret Horne from Coffs Harbour. Overall Gross best score was an 88 by Wendy Johnstone of Coffs Harbour.

Woolgoolga July Monthly Medal winners were A Grade – Marian Brading 75 nett, B Grade – Lyn Reilly 74 nett and C Grade Cathy Anderson 83 nett.

Marian Brading also won the overall gross.

By Marian BRADING