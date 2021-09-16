Woolgoolga Women’s Golf Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Women’s Golf Club have played their recent competitions under strict COVID guidelines and have still been able to complete their KENO 2 person Ambrose qualifier and the first round of the 54 hole Club Championships for 2021.

The course has dried out significantly and fast greens and lots of runs have created good playing conditions.

The first round of Club Championships resulted in close scores in A Grade with Marian Brading 75 nett finishing just ahead of Karen Bellamy on 76 nett.

Marian also won the overall gross best score for the day with 94. B Grade winner for the day was Penny Andrews with 71 nett, followed by Kathy Coombs on 73 nett.

Joanne Elwood recorded a lovely 68 nett to win the C Grade comp of the day from Glenda Kennedy who was runner-up on a countback with 74 nett.

There were a number of good gross scores recorded, especially in B Grade, so interest will be high going into round two.

The Keno 2 person ambrose is always a fun day out and winners were Janelle Coleman and Roma Johnson with 83/67.5.

Runners-up were Wendy Rogers and Joanne Elwood with 87/68.

Second runners-up and qualifiers were Jan Weiley and Robyn Brindle with 88/70.25.

Our apprentice club professional, Mitch has conducted two 18 hole Thursday stableford events as part of his training.

The competitions have proved popular and the committee will consider continuing this comp into the future.

The 9 hole Wine Run is still available for players at any time of the week.

The Match Play Championship is coming down to the wire with semi finals being completed this fortnight.

The winners from the semis will then have two weeks in which to complete their final round. Good luck to those still in this competition.

By Marian BRADING