Woolgoolga’s Baden Mayes has graduated at Sydney’s Fire & Rescue NSW Emergency Services Academy

BADEN Mayes, 28, from Woolgoolga has returned to work at Woolgoolga Fire Station after graduating at Sydney’s Fire & Rescue NSW Emergency Services Academy.

Baden was amongst 208 new Fire and Rescue NSW recruits graduating this April.

Baden told News Of The Area, “I joined the Fire Service because I was burned in a fire and wanted to help others not go through what I went through.



“And I wanted a job where I can participate helpfully in the community.

“I know firsthand what it is like to be in a fire.”

While Baden has family members in the Corrective Services, he is the first of his family to join the Fire Service.

“It’s sort of exciting to be in this type of work but you don’t want anyone to go through it at all.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “Becoming a firefighter is no easy feat.

“FRNSW attracts up to 8000 applications each year, yet of these thousands, only an elite few are chosen,” Gurmesh said.

“These recruits will not only face fires.

“They are trained to respond to various incidents including medical emergencies, natural disasters, flood rescues and car accidents, environmental or hazardous material emergencies and counter terrorism.”

Fire and Rescue NSW received a record investment of $900 million this financial year to support frontline firefighters in protecting lives, property and to continue being prepared for anything.

The new recruits come from all over NSW and a range of backgrounds, including a former Nepalese firefighter, a former school teacher and an accomplished television production editor.

By Andrea FERRARI