Woolgoolga’s Jada Johnson Wins Volunteer of the Year for North Coast Football

WOOLGOOLGA’S Jada Johnson has been awarded Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Year by North Coast Football.

Jada has carried out nearly every role at Woolgoolga FC over an eight year period and is currently the club registrar, club treasurer and serves at the canteen.

She also plays for the Woolgoolga Cougars in the over 30s competition, the Woolgoolga Wildcats in women’s first grade and coaches the men’s over 35s team.

Jada was delighted and surprised to receive the accoloation which included a personalised embroidered sports bag.

“I was quite surprised, it came out of the blue, no one said anything so I didn’t even know I had been nominated.

“Every Saturday we help with the set-up and pack-up, I think I’ve done pretty much every role at the club at some time or another over the years.

“It’s just that sense of satisfaction you get from helping the community.

“There’s always a lot to do with over 400 players in the winter competition plus the six-a-side competition over the summer,” said Jada.

Jada and family relocated to the area 11 years ago, and soon found themselves immersed in the football club.

“I signed up to play and it just went from there.

“I’ve been the treasurer and registrar for the past eight years, I play for the women’s over 30s and women’s first grade and coach the men’s over 35s, well, I organise the kit and team formation for the men.

“Despite the challenges of Covid we’ve had a great season at Woolgoolga FC, in fact we’ve had our biggest year in history with over four hundred registrations in our 50th year of football.

“We had to postpone the 50th year anniversary due to Covid but we are planning a big celebration to commemorate the landmark and a great season,” said Jada.

By David WIGLEY