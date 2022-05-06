Woolgoolga’s Kailey Pallas takes centre stage at Dragons vs Knights clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA’S Kailey Pallas stepped onto the big stage to perform in front of 15,000 NRL fans during the halftime interval at the St George Dragons versus Newcastle Knights clash on April 17.

Locals may be familiar with the singer-songwriter’s solo performances at most top venues on the Coffs Coast but now her musical career has taken a new direction.



Kailey teamed up with guitarist Benjamin Francis to create the new band Black Pallas, and they rocked the NRL audience with big hits such as ‘Boys in Town’ and ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’.

Kailey shared the serendipitous moment that led to the creation of the new band.

“We met each other at a gig about four years ago and discovered we both love and grew up on the same type of music.

“We always spoke about starting a band together, we met at a gig again about two months ago and got talking and decided now was the right time to form a band,” she said.

“Benny and I both started performing when we were six years old.

“We were both musically influenced by our dads as our dads are both musicians so we grew up with music around us.”

After their performance at the Jetty Beach House, Kailey told News Of The Area what’s in the pipeline for Black Pallas.

“We’re just about to support the Choirboys at Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club on 6 May and South West Rocks Country Club on 7 May and we are also performing at River Sounds Festival on 19 August.

“Then we have more gigs in the pipeline we are yet to announce.”

By David WIGLEY